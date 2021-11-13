The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $425.85 Million

Brokerages expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will post $425.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $425.14 million to $426.70 million. Aaron’s posted sales of $430.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.
AAN opened at $26.27 on Friday. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $827.06 million and a PE ratio of 9.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 14.29%.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
