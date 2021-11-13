The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $425.85 Million

Brokerages expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will post $425.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $425.14 million to $426.70 million. Aaron’s posted sales of $430.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 4,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

AAN opened at $26.27 on Friday. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $827.06 million and a PE ratio of 9.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

