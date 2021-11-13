The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 22.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 385,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 114,446 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2,101.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Andersons by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Andersons by 3,994.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Andersons by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Andersons in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

ANDE opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $464,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,445 shares of company stock worth $3,461,549. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

