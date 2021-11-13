The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) CEO Christopher Pappas Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $10,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.08 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.