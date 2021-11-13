The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 6,950 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a £100 ($130.65) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,801.54 ($128.06).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,801 ($114.99) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,794.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,443.10. The stock has a market cap of £136.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.