The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €3.00 Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €2.78 ($3.26).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

