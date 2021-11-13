The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Gap Down to $48.09

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.09, but opened at $44.90. The Hain Celestial Group shares last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 60,630 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group upped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 0.64.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 775,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,157,000 after buying an additional 47,472 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 306,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

