The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,723,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820,915 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $334,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.59.

Kroger stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

