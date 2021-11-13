The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.80.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE:MTW opened at $21.86 on Thursday. Manitowoc has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $766.00 million, a P/E ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

