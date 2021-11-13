The New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of HYB stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The New America High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of The New America High Income Fund worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

