The RMR Group (RMR) to Release Earnings on Monday

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect The RMR Group to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $37.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The RMR Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 164.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,107 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of The RMR Group worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

