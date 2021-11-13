The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 2,500 Shares

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SO opened at $61.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average of $63.88. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54. The company has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,305,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,327,000 after purchasing an additional 170,635 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 51,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

