The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Brokerages expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will announce sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Williams Companies reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $10.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $12.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Williams Companies.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

NYSE WMB opened at $28.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,830,000. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 214,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11,427.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,303,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,961 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Williams Companies by 14.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.