THEKEY (TKY) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.01 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $8.01 million and approximately $260,767.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000033 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2,668.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

