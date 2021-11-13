Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire on November 16th (NASDAQ:THRX)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:THRX) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 16th. Theseus Pharmaceuticals had issued 10,000,200 shares in its IPO on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $160,003,200 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THRX. Wedbush began coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THRX opened at $17.19 on Friday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

