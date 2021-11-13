TheStreet Upgrades Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) to B

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.91. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

