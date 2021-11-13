TheStreet Upgrades Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) to C

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SYNL stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Synalloy has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

In other Synalloy news, Director Christopher Gerald Hutter acquired 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $54,341.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNL. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Synalloy during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synalloy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Synalloy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Synalloy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

