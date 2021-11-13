TheStreet Upgrades Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Vera Bradley by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

