Thorstarter (XRUNE) Reaches Market Cap of $42.23 Million

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, Thorstarter has traded up 50.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Thorstarter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000810 BTC on major exchanges. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $42.23 million and approximately $15.66 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thorstarter alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00073354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00074315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00097946 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,649.29 or 0.07197046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,795.41 or 1.00302508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thorstarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thorstarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thorstarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thorstarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.