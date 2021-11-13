Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Danaher were worth $25,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,687,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 24.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $304.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.01 and a 200 day moving average of $289.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.