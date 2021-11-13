Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773,678 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $34,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 98,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,009,000. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 271,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter.

USRT opened at $64.24 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $46.28 and a 52-week high of $64.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.73.

