Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 389,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $31,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 244.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,446,000 after buying an additional 2,200,922 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,840,000 after buying an additional 1,132,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,277,000 after buying an additional 1,093,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 95.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,727,000 after buying an additional 1,068,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

