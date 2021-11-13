Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $29,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after acquiring an additional 628,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,048,000 after buying an additional 525,040 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $264.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.