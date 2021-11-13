Throne Price Reaches $2.66 (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Throne has a total market cap of $725,986.09 and approximately $951,359.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Throne has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Throne coin can now be bought for about $2.66 or 0.00004182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Throne alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 68,918,064% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79853182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00071660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00072110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00098410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,587.51 or 0.07204011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,895.39 or 1.00338224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.