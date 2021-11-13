thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.87

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.87 and traded as low as $10.52. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 34.89% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.