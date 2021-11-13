Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Titan International stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Titan International has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.52 million, a PE ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Titan International will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Titan International by 42.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Titan International by 108.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 731,229 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Titan International by 423.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 460,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Titan International by 96.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 401,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Titan International by 205.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 367,909 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

