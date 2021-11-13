Titan Logix (OTCMKTS:TPCFF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Titan Logix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPCFF)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 19,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18,900% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34.

Titan Logix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TPCFF)

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include guided wave radar gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention; level gauges for storage tanks; and communication systems for remote alarming and control.

