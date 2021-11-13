TokenPay Price Hits $0.0688 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0688 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $88,725.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,601.22 or 1.01681287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00050644 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00038772 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 1,792.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.84 or 0.00601154 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

