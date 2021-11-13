Tokes (TKS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $240.00

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Tokes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tokes has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $240.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002116 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.