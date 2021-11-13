Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.70. 601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

