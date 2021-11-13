Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst Sells 100 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.42, for a total value of C$11,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,993,688.18.

Shares of TIH opened at C$113.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$84.61 and a 12 month high of C$113.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$105.98. The firm has a market cap of C$9.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$120.61.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

