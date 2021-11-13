Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst Sells 100 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.42, for a total value of C$11,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,993,688.18.
Shares of TIH opened at C$113.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$84.61 and a 12 month high of C$113.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$105.98. The firm has a market cap of C$9.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.74.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.
About Toromont Industries
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
