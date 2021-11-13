TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.56) Per Share

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.52). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $3.30 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $64.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 133,441 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

