Tranchess Market Cap Reaches $110.26 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00003958 BTC on popular exchanges. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $110.26 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tranchess

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,132,449 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

