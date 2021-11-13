Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.050-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.14 billion-$14.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.10 billion.

Shares of TT traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,506. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $137.08 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.92.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.