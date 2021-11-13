TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TACT has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 141.6% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,468,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 29.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 73,795 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 10.9% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 329,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 32,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 137,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.