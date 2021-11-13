TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Get TransAlta alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TAC. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

TransAlta stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 35.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 710,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 187,420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 89.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 447,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 211,144 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 119.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,082,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,181,000 after buying an additional 3,316,129 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 3.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 637,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 36.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 261,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.