Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.21.

TRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $84,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,453,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 58,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 26,985 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS opened at $98.80 on Friday. Transcat has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $742.88 million, a PE ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

