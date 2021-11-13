Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells $116,970.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $116,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $306,375.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Holger Bartel sold 1,723 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $18,332.72.

On Monday, September 20th, Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $192,348.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Holger Bartel sold 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $11,370.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $58,200.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Holger Bartel sold 5,703 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $65,128.26.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $232,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 5,508 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $68,739.84.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Holger Bartel sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Holger Bartel sold 9,502 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $119,535.16.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Travelzoo has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $123.82 million, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 131,188.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 17.6% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 54.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

