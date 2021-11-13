Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Issues Earnings Results

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 14.10%.

OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $0.16 on Friday. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.84 million and a PE ratio of 8.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TREVF shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.25.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

