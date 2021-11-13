Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Sells 23,392 Shares

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 23,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $44,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $1.94 on Friday. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $280.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 275,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 122,020 shares during the last quarter. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.