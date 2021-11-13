Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.610-$2.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.59 billion-$3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Trimble from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.20.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $86.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 25,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $2,247,725.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,845.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,537 shares of company stock worth $18,560,380 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trimble stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Trimble worth $42,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

