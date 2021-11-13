Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Sells $258,800.00 in Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE TFC opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $390,832,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $124,983,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $111,138,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

