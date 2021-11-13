Truist Increases The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $90.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist from $82.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

ENSG opened at $82.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $64.91 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

