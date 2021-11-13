Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Holley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Holley’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01).

HLLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Holley stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62. Holley has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $13.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Holley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

