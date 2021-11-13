Truist Securiti Weighs in on American Equity Investment Life Holding’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.23.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 64.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 296,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 68,920 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.4% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

