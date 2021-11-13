Truist Securities Raises Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $100.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research cut Trade Desk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Trade Desk to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.87.
TTD opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $100.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70.
In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.