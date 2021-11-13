Truist Securities Raises Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $100.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research cut Trade Desk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Trade Desk to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.87.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $100.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.