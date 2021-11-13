Truist Trims NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Target Price to $75.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective lowered by Truist from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NUVA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.29.

NUVA stock opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 15.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

