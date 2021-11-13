Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Howard E. Rubin Sells 1,532 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Howard E. Rubin sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $129.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.71. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $131.18.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,565,000 after buying an additional 608,272 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Trupanion by 248.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,592,000 after purchasing an additional 300,874 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 277.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 202,729 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 27,534.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,375,000 after purchasing an additional 185,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trupanion by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,917 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.