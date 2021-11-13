Truxton (TRUX) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Truxton (OTCMKTS: TRUX) is one of 319 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Truxton to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Truxton and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truxton 37.19% N/A N/A Truxton Competitors 28.55% 12.44% 1.27%

49.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Truxton and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Truxton $33.07 million $11.15 million 14.23 Truxton Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.70

Truxton’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. Truxton is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Truxton and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A Truxton Competitors 2152 8876 7158 504 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 1.31%. Given Truxton’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Truxton has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Truxton pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Truxton has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truxton’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Truxton rivals beat Truxton on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Truxton

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment includes loans for commercial, industrial or agricultural purposes to business enterprises that are not secured by real estate. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment refers to the loans secured by non-residential real estate and improvements thereon. The Residential Real Estate Loans segment comprises the loans secured by residential real estate, including single-family and multi-family dwellings. The Construction and Land Development Loans segment consists of loans that finance the process of improving properties preparatory to erecting new structures or the on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential or farm buildings. The Consumer Loans segment is composed of the loans to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures that are not secured by real estate. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Na

