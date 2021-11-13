Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

TUP opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.39 million, a P/E ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after acquiring an additional 382,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 462.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 208,457 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.