Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $62.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of -217.70 and a beta of 0.67. Twitter has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $284,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,152 shares of company stock worth $6,669,701 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

